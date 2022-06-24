Two illegal arms suppliers held in Delhi

New Delhi, June 24 Two illegal arms suppliers were arrested from the national capital area, an official said on Friday.

The accused were identified as Firoz Khan (24) and Rizwan (24), both residents of Loni, Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi Police DCP (Crime Branch) Vichitra Veer said the police maintains a strict vigil regularly in areas of West Delhi, Outer Delhi as well as the border areas of Delhi as border areas are inhabited by a lot of people coming from the neighbouring states of Delhi.

On June 17, a tip-off was received that one illegal arm supplier namely Firoz will come near Bhalswa jheel, Bhalswa Dairy Delhi for supplying illegal arms to some unknown person.

Subsequently, a team was constituted which was deployed near the designated spot near Bhalswa Jheel along with the informer and a trap was laid.

"The suspect Firoz carrying a bag on his back was spotted. On checking of his bag, 2 pistols of .32 bore with 10 rounds and three country-made pistols of .315 bore with 3 rounds were recovered," the DCP said.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and arrested the accused Firoz.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to his involvement in the crime and also revealed that a few days ago, he had delivered one pistol to one person namely Rizwan, after which on Firoz's instance, accused Rizwan was also arrested.

Further investigation and interrogation are going on in search of other accused and source of illegal arms and ammunition. More arrests and recovery are likely, the official added.

