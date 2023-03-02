Two illegal structures including one of listed criminal demolished in MP's Chhatarpur

Two residential constructions including one of a listed criminal were demolished in an anti-encroachment drive carried out in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Thursday.

The demolition action was carried out at Satai Road area in Civil Lines and at Panna Road near BSNL Office in Chhatarpur.

Officials said that both the structures were found to be constructed illegally. One of them belonged to Deepu Jatav, a notorious criminal who is still absconding.

According to police, Jatav is wanted in 13 cases of crime registered at different police stations. This includes attempt to murder case and property offence were registered against Jatav.

"The removal action was taken up jointly by administration and municipal corporation. Both the constructions were found to be constructed without permission from the municipal corporation. Besides, there were encroachment on government land including a boundary wall," ASP Vikram Singh said.

When asked about further action, ASP Singh said that efforts to identify other illegal constructions of notorious criminals are on.

When asked about the arrest of Jatav, ASP Singh added that the efforts were on to nab him.

On the intervening night of February 27 and 28, a combing operation and patrolling was launched in the district police under which a police team was reached to arrest the notorious criminal Jatav.

When the police team was taking him out after the arrest, his family members attacked the police team with bricks from the roof. During this, head constable Budh Singh sustained serious injuries and he was admitted to the district hospital.

Later, he was referred to the Gwalior Medical College for further treatment, ASP Singh earlier said.

After that incident, the accused Jatav managed to escape from the spot. The police, however, registered an FIR under IPC sections 307, 353, 332 and 147 against five known persons and one other who is a member of their family in that matter. The police rounded-up two people at that time, ASP Singh then said.

( With inputs from ANI )

