Two including minor girl held for ice cream vendor's murder near India Gate

New Delhi, April 25 An ice cream vendor was stabbed to death by a man near the India Gate, the police said on Thursday, adding that two persons have been arrested in the case, including a minor girl who allegedly provoked the accused to commit the crime.

The deceased has been identified as Prabhat (25), a resident of Sangam Vihar in Delhi, and a native of Etawah in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, information was received regarding a brawl near the India Gate at the Kartavya Path police station. On reaching the spot, the police found Prabhat in an injured state and shifted him to the Lady Hardinge Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Prabhat was selling ice cream near the India Gate when a man in his twenties stabbed him multiple times,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), Devesh Kumar Mahla.

“The mobile phone of the deceased was missing. When his family members were questioned, it was revealed that Prabhat was in a relationship with a minor girl,” the DCP said.

Further investigation revealed that the minor girl was also close to another person named Ajay a.k.a Akash, a resident of Gonda in Uttar Pradesh. To get rid of Prabhat, she reportedly conspired with Ajay and induced him to eliminate her 'boyfriend', the officer said.

“Ajay was apprehended and the mobile phone of the deceased was recovered from his possession,” the DCP said, adding the accused worked as labourer-cum-parttme driver with a tent house in Noida.

The minor girl has been detained for questioning.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor