Two injured in mysterious blast in J&K's Udhampur

Jammu, Sep 29 Two people were injured in a "mysterious blast" in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on late Wednesday evening.

Police said two people were injured in a mysterious blast in a parked bus in Udhampur's Domail Chowk.

"The two injured persons have been shifted to hospital. This is the second such blast in Udhampur during the last 24 hours," the police said.

As per reports, the bus was parked near a petrol pump and was empty at the time of explosion. The intensity of blast was such that the roof of the bus got damaged, while window panes of several nearby vehicles were also damaged.

A large number of police personnel and a bomb disposal squad reached to the spot after receiving information about the blast.

An FIR has been lodged and investigation started in this incident, the police added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor