Two inter-state thieves nabbed, 6 stolen bike recovered

New Delhi, Oct 24 Delhi Police has arrested two active inter-state thieves who had stolen several bikes from Delhi's Okhla, Govindpuri, Saket and Kalandi Kunj areas.

The accused have been identified as Tanuj alias Tiger (20) and Adil (23), both members of notorious village Aali auto-lifters gang. Police said that they have also recovered six stolen bikes and a bunch of master keys from their possession.

"To curb the incidents of auto thefts, the team of Anti-Auto Theft Squad was tasked to identify and apprehend the thieves," Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South, said.

The CCTV footage around the area of the previous incident were monitored. It was observed that 3-4 thieves operated during night to steal two wheelers, and took away bikes

"One of the accused, Tanuj, who was seen in several such CCTV footages was identified and on October 23, after receiving specific inputs, Tanuj and Adil were nabbed near CNG gas Pump, MG Road," said the DCP.

"Their faces were matched with the available photographs of the bike thieves recovered from CCTV footages and it was noticed that the duo was the same persons who indulged in a group of bike theft in Saket area reported on October 16," said the official.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that after stealing bikes they used to dispose of them to receivers. Police have also recovered six bikes from their possession and some of them were hidden in a park," said the DCP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor