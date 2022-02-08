Two interstate arms supplier held in encounter with Delhi Police

New Delhi, Feb 8 Two interstate arms suppliers were on Tuesday arrested during a late night operation by the Delhi Police in the outer north area of the national capital.

The accused, identified as Md Ayaz alias Ajju and Rafat Khan, both residents of Uttar Pradesh, used to supply illegal arms and ammunition to Lawrance Bishnoi and Kala Jathedi gangs.

Furnishing details about the operation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Brijender Kumar Yadav said a secret information was received that one arms supplier namely Ayaj alias Ajju along with his associate, who supplies weapons to Lawrence Bisnoi and Kala Jatheri Gang and is also wanted in a arms supply case of Delhi would be coming on Shahbad Dairy colony Road, in the area of Outer North District Delhi to supply weapons between 03.30 am to 4 a.m.

Accordingly, a police team laid a trap at the specified location and the accused were seen coming in a car around 3.50 a.m. following which the police party signalled them to stop.

Finding themselves trapped, the accused started firing at the police team and tried to run away, leaving behind the car on the road. Meanwhile, the co-driver started firing at the cops after which the police fired warning shots, however, the accused was reluctant to bow down and continued with his firing.

"In order to deter the criminal from getting away and also save the police personnel from getting shot, the police team also retaliated and one of the accused received a bullet injury on his right thigh," DCP Yadav said.

Both of the accused were then overpowered and apprehended from the spot and the injured accused was shifted to MB Hospital through PCR in custody of the police team.

There was an exchange of 6 rounds of fire, 3 each by the police party and the accused.

During interrogation, the accused Md Ayaz, who was the kingpin of this arms syndicate, disclosed that he had been supplying weapons to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for the past four years.

In the whole operation, the police have recovered nine country-made pistols, two automatic pistols, 14 live cartridges, three empty cartridges and one car used in the commission of crime.

"Further investigation into the case continues," the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor