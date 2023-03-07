Two Kerala CMFRI beneficiaries to be feted on Women's Day

Kochi, March 7 On the International Women's Day, Thripthi Shetty and Deepa Manoj will be feted by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) as they defied all odds and emerged as successful women entrepreneurs in fisheries.

Both of them fought hardships during the Covid pandemic and managed to earn a good income from their entrepreneurial initiatives in ornamental fish culture and trade.

In recognition of their unwavering spirit and relentless efforts to reap success in the sector, the CMFRI will honour them at a function here, on Wednesday.

Thripthi Shetty, a transwoman from Kadungallur near Aluva, is a beneficiary of the CMFRI's Science Technology Innovation Hub project.

She earns around 50 per cent of her additional income from the ornamental fish culture enterprise named 'Thripthi Aquatics'.

Though she suffered heavy losses owing to the pandemic-induced lockdown, Thripthi did not give up her dream of starting her own business.

Her perseverance paid off and her business gradually grew. An undeterred Thripthi showed her grit and determination during the toughest time to tide over a range of hurdles, including challenges involved in the ornamental fisheries.

Thripthi now manages to run a fully-fledged venture that focuses on breeding ornamental varieties and their culture and marketing.

"CMFRI's support was crucial to surviving the difficult phase and it gave me the necessary strength to go ahead with my dream," said Thripthi.

Deepa Manoj's incredible leadership and management skills have helped her build a thriving business that provides a livelihood to numerous women in her neighbourhood.

A native of Keezhillam near here, Deepa started her venture with a small ornamental fish unit.

Later, she expanded it by attracting unemployed women in her neighbourhood into the business.

This was achieved after Deepa formed their groups, gave training to them on ornamental fish culture and breeding and developed a better market chain for these ornamentals.

Her efforts to educate others yielded results as her enterprise, 'Atlanta Fish Farm', now provides livelihood to a number of people in her locality and offers a variety of ornamental fishes in hundreds of tanks.

