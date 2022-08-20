Two kids killed in J&K house collapse

Jammu, Aug 20 Two children were killed on Saturday after a md house collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.

The incident took place in Samole village of Muttal area.

"Rescue teams rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies of the two children from the debris of the collapsed house," district administration Udhampur said on its Twitter page.

Incessant rains on Friday disrupted the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage in Reasi district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor