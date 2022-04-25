Two killed in Delhi building collapse, rescue operation completed

Two of the five people, who were rescued from the debris of an under-construction building that collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan, have succumbed to their injuries, an official informed on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officer Goverdhan Bairwa confirmed the death of two persons.

The NDRF officer further informed that as many as 25 teams of NDRF were involved in the rescue operation.

Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Service Chief said that the rescue operation has been completed.

Further, Deputy Commissioner of Police South-West Manoj C said that there were a total of six persons working at the building, and a labourer managed to escape.

"Four are under treatment while two have died," he added.

He said that South-West district police with Delhi Fire Service, BSES and NDRF were involved in the rescue operation.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and said that he is taking stock of the rescue work at the site of the collapse.

"This accident is very sad. The district administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. I myself am taking every information related to the incident," he said.

As per the South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Mukesh Suryan, the building was someone's house who wanted to get it repaired. He also added that it was in a danger zone, and the same was notified to the police and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate.

"We had pasted a notice on March 31 that the building is in danger zone. We also intimated the police, SDM on April 14. As per my knowledge, two to three people are trapped inside," he added.

As per the Delhi Fire Service, six fire tenders rushed to the spot after receiving a call about the collapse of an under-construction building in the Satya Niketan area.

( With inputs from ANI )

