Two killed in road accident in J&K's Udhampur

Jammu, April 9 Two persons were killed and two others injured in a road accident in J&K’s Udhampur district on Tuesday.

The accident happened when a truck hit two motorcycles near Dhudar Nallah on Dhar Udhampur road, said the officials.

The two killed have been identified as Rahul Singh and Shubham Samotra, both residents of Udhampur. The two injured -- Ajay Kumar and Sunil Kumar -- also are from Udhampur.

“The injured have been taken to a hospital. Police have taken cognisance of the incident and action warranted is being taken,” the officials said.

