Two killed, one injured in boiler blast at steel factory in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, April 2 Two persons were killed while another one was injured after a boiler exploded at the Vega Alloys steel factory in Sihor, Bhavnagar district of Gujarat.

The deceased have been identified as Lalbabu Tiwari and Harendra Manjhi, both are residents of Bihar. They succumbed to their injuries while undergoing medical treatment at Sir T Hospital in Bhavnagar.

The injured has been identified as Prahlad Prasad who is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Officials said that an investigation is underway in the case.

