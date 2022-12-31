Two labourers from Bengal killed in Sikkim landslide

Kolkata, Dec 31 Two labourers from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district have been reportedly killed in a landslide at Pelling in neighbouring Sikkim.

They were killed while they were engaged in construction work for a skywalk in Pelling.

Sources from the Jalpaiguri district administration said that a total of 11 workers from the district went to Pelling for that construction work, out of which two have been killed and three others have been injured.

Till the latest information available with the Jalpaiguri district administration, two dead workers and one among three injured have been identified. The names of the deceased persons are Robi Roy (32) and Sudharam Oraon (42). The injured person has been identified Prashanta Roy.

All of them were residents of Baropatiya village panchayat under Jalpaiguri Sadar block in the district. Bodies of Robi Roy and Sudharam Oraon have already been brought to Jalpaiguri on Saturday morning. Prashanta Roy is under treatment at a hospital in Siliguri of Darjeeling district.

It is further learnt that a total four persons have been reportedly killed in the landslide out of whom two are from West Bengal.

The team of 11 workers from Jalpaiguri reached Peeling on December 15 and were engaged in the work for construction of the skywalk there.

On Friday afternoon, there was a sudden landslide in the area following which the mishap took place.

The deputy chief of Baropatiya village panchayat said that the district administration had arranged for the return of the bodies of the dead workers.

"We have informed the matter to the state secretariat. The families of the dead will be eligible for compensation as per rules," he said.

