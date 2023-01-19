Two labourers killed in Varanasi, Yogi announces compensation

Varanasi (UP), Jan 19 Two labourers were killed in an accident during construction of a house on the Panchkroshi Road of Lalpur Pandeypur police station area here, sources said on Thursday.

The incident took place late on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the construction of a house was in progress.

Dilip Jaiswal and Chhote Ram were seriously injured in the accident. They were taken to a private hospital where they were declared "brought dead."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district administration to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased immediately.

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

