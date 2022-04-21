Two LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Baramulla

Two terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a terror outfit have been neutralised in the encounter that broke out in the Pariswani area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district in the early hours of Thursday, said Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

Adding further the IGP Kashmir said that the operation is still going on and three more terrorists could be present. Five people including four Army personnel and a civilian were injured during the encounter.

"Two LeT terrorists have been neutralized in the ongoing Baramulla encounter. Four army personnel and one police jawan were injured during the operation. As per our info, three more terrorists could be present," Kumar told ANI.

Among the two terrorists killed, one was a top LeT commander Yousuf Kantroo. "He had killed Block Development Council Chairman Sardar Bhupinder Singh in the year 2020," Kumar said.

Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have also been recovered, police said.

The encounter took place in Malwa area of Pariswani in the Baramulla district.

An encounter had broken out between security forces and terrorists in the early hours of Thursday.

Budgam Police and Army are involved in the operation, police said.

( With inputs from ANI )

