Two nabbed for burgling BJP MLA office in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 17 A 21-year-old man was arrested while a juvenile was apprehended by Delhi Police for allegedly burgling the office of BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma, an official said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Shekhar alias Manish Bhaskar, a resident of NSA Colony, Vishwas Nagar.

Police said that they have recovered two LEDs, five water taps, crockery set and water motor from their possession.

Om Prakash Sharma is the BJP MLA from Vishwas Nagar in east Delhi.

According to police, a police control room (PCR) call was received on February 10 regarding theft of various items from the office of the MLA situated near Karkardooma court red-light following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

"The complainant Niranjan told police that on February 9, he closed the office at around 3 p.m. Next day around 9.30 a.m., when he opened the office, he found that somebody has broken the window, entered into the premises and stolen various items from the office," said Rohit Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara).

During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage of the area and found two persons roaming there.

"They were identified and nabbed by the police team," said the DCP.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused used to roam in night and looked for closed houses and offices which can easily be targeted.

Shekhar was previously involved in a case reported at Anand Vihar police station.

