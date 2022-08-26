Two Nigerians among 7 held for cyber fraud in UP

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 26 The Sitapur police has busted a pan-India gang of cyber frauds by arresting seven people, including two Nigerian nationals, who used to dupe gullible people by offering them expensive 'gifts' at throwaway prices.

During initial interrogation, the gang, also comprising five Ind, has allegedly confessed to have duped at least 120 people across India of crores of rupees.

Cases against the gang have been registered in New Delhi, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The arrests were made after five persons lodged separate FIRs with the Sitapur police after being duped of lakhs of rupees.

Those arrested were identified as Nigerian nationals Timothy and Oliver and Akram, Virendra Pal, Mohammed Anas, Mande Khan, Anwar (all residents of Pilibhit).

Police said the accused Niger also traded drugs on the dark web.

Sitapur Superintendent of Police (SP) G.S. Chandrabhan said, "Police laid a trap through surveillance and with the help of one of the complainants, we managed to arrest two gang members who used to pose as executives of MNC. On their tip-off, police arrested the remaining five, including two Niger. The visa of the two Niger had also expired."

The SP further said, "The accused used to pose as wealthy businessmen based in the US/UK on social media. They befriended innocents and lured them with expensive gifts. Thereafter, they would call the victims by impersonating as custom officials and demand a certain amount for the clearance of the gifts. Once the clearance was made, the accused used to switch off their phones and flee."

He said, "They also lured unemployed Indian youths into purchasing SIM cards and gave them commission. They produced IDs from different cities in India so that their own identity remained concealed."

The officer said the Niger had also duped residents of northeastern states of India, because of names resembling them, and got money transferred through them.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor