Two policemen caught red-handed for taking bribe in Haryana's Panchkula

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], May 14 : Two policemen were arrested red-handed by an Anti-corruption Branch team for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 in a bike robbery case in Haryana's Panchkula, police said on Saturday.

The arrested policemen were identified as Assistant sub-inspector Neeraj Kumar and head constable Darshan Singh.

The accused were arrested by the Karnal vigilance team led by Inspector Charan Singh.

The police further informed that the accused who have been arrested for taking the bribe were posted in the Sector 15 police station of Panchkula.

"Both the accused policemen will be produced before the duty magistrate on Sunday," added the officials.

The team of Anti Corruption Bureau has also recovered the bribe amount from the accused and a case has also been registered against the Sub-Inspector of Ambala in the same matter, the officials said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

