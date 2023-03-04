Two snatchers-cum-burglars nabbed in Delhi

New Delhi, March 4 Two criminals on a snatching and burgling spree to fulfil their demand for drugs and alcohol were nabbed by the police in Delhi, an official said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Vipin (24), a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, and Ashok Kumar (38), a resident of Lakhi Sarai, Bihar. The police said that they have also recovered three snatched phones and house breaking tools from the possession of the duo.

According to the police, in order to curb criminal activities in the Northwest Delhi, a police team was tasked to keep a check on criminals and anti-social activities.

"The team was briefed thoroughly and tasked to intensify patrolling to outlash criminals in the area so as to send a strong message among them.

"On Friday, a police team was patrolling in the area when it received information about suspicious activities of two persons suspected to be criminals," said Jitendra Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest).

A trap was laid near Ambedkar Nagar in Haiderpur following which the duo was nabbed.

On interrogation, the duo disclosed that they used to look for vacant houses to commit burglary and easy targets to commit snatchings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor