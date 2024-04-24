Two soldiers injured in Bandipora gunfight in J&K

Srinagar, April 24 Two soldiers were injured on Wednesday in an encounter between the security forces and the terrorists in J&K’s Bandipora district.

Officials said that hiding terrorists fired at the security forces in the Renji forest area of the district after which an encounter started.

In the initial firing by the terrorists, two soldiers were injured.

“They have been shifted to hospital where attending doctors described their condition as stable,” officials said.

Two days ago, terrorists killed an employee of the government social welfare department in Rajouri district after his brother, a Territorial Army soldier escaped from their clutches. On Wednesday, the J&K Police announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone giving information about the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist responsible for the murder of the government employee in Rajouri on April 22.

