Two-storey building collapses in Gujarat's Junagadh; several feared trapped under debris

Many people are feared trapped after a two-storey building collapsed in Gujarat's Junagadh city on 24 July. The NDRF and SDRF teams have reached the spot and search and rescue operations is currently underway. Officials told PTI that four persons are feared trapped. The building which dilapidated comprised shops and residential units and was located in Kadiawad locality. Bulldozers were also engaged to remove the debris and ambulances were kept on standby at the site, they said.

Meanwhile, this incident comes couple of days after the city was battered by torrential rains. Junagadh city recorded 241 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 6 am on Sunday, causing waterlogging in several parts, leaving damaged cars piled on each other and carcasses of cattle swept away in flash floods.As per IMD, heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places have been predicted for today in the districts of Saurashtra namely Porbandar and Dwarka. As per IMD, Heavy rains at isolated places very likely in the districts of Gujarat region namely Anand, Bharuch and Surat; in the districts of Saurashtra-Kutch namely Jamnagar and Kutch. On Sunday, IMD had issued an 'orange' alert for Gujarat, saying the state was expected to receive "heavy to very heavy rainfall" on July 24. It also predicted heavy to very heavy rains at a few places with isolated extremely heavy rainfall in Devbhumi Dwarka, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Valsad districts in the next 24 hours.