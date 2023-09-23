Two terrorists arrested in J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar, Sep 23 Jammu and Kashmir Police alongwith security forces have arrested two terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF and recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition from their possession in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Saturday.

Police said an individual namely Yaseen Ahmad Shah, resident of Janbazpora Baramulla was missing from his home and had joined proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF.

"Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigation was taken up," police said.

"On receipt of this information, based on human/technical intelligence, a joint team of Baramulla Police, Army & CAPF during MVCP checking at Tapper Pattan apprehended the said terrorist."

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one pistol, one pistol magazine and eight live rounds were recovered from his possession.

"During questioning, he disclosed the name of his other associate as Parvaiz Ahmad Shah son of Ali Mohd resident of Takiya Wagoora. Accordingly, joint parties of Baramulla Police, Army and CAPF raided his residence and subsequently arrested him. Upon his disclosure, two hand grenades were also recovered from his possession," police said.

Police said that during the further course of interrogation of terrorist Mohd Yaseen Shah and on his disclosure, one pistol, one pistol magazine and eight live rounds were also recovered from his house at Janbazpora.

"Investigation so far has revealed that these two terrorists were operating on the directions from Pakistan based handlers and were planning to recruit more terrorists and carry out terrorist activities in Baramulla and nearby areas. The investigation is at the initial stage and more arrests and recoveries are expected," police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor