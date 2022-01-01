Two tourists found dead near sports site in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Bodies of two tourists have been found on Saturday atop snow at Gorson Bugyal near the snow sports site in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

Joshimath's Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Kumkum Joshi said, "Bodies of two tourists have been found in the snow at Gorson Bugyal near snow sports site Auli in Joshimath block of Chamoli, Uttarakhand."

He further informed that the bodies were rescued by the local administration.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor