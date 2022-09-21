Two vehicle thieves arrested

New Delhi, Sep 21 Two wanted criminals, involved in buying and selling of stolen cars, were held by the Delhi Police.

DCP of South West, Manoj C. said that the accused were identified as Sachin Gupta alias Lalu and Harender alias Hanni. They are members of Rahees alias Chaddi Gang who were wanted in more than two dozen cases of stealing of cars.

Three stolen cars including one Hyundai Creta, six fake Number Plates and four Duplicate Sensor Keys of cars were recovered from them.

"Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) team was working relentlessly and several CCTV footages of the various thefts were analysed. Several informers were roped to identify the suspects, thieves, suppliers and receivers. On September 15, we got a tip off about two suppliers cum receivers of stolen cars of Meerut. A team was formed and a trap was laid," said the official.

Both the accused were held when they came travelling in an stolen Hyundai Creta Car. The recovered Hyundai Creta Car was found stolen from Model Town area.

Further at their instance, two more stolen cars, one Swift and one Baleno also recovered.

Lalu told the police that he used to buy stolen high-end cars like Creta, Breeza on a price upto Rs 1.5 lakh from Mohseen, Mannu through one Salman and Sagar. While Hanni told the police that he used to sell the stolen car at about Rs 3-4 lakhs to one Mamu a resident of Mumbai at Indore and in Mumbai.

