Two wanted criminals arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, April 3 The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested two criminals involved in eight cases registered across the national capital, and recovered one country-made pistol along with five bullets, an official said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Sultan alias Sher Khan (35), a resident of Swarn Jyanti Vihar, Tikri Khurd, and Sanjay (46), a resident of Trilokpuri.

According to police, information was received that two individuals, who have a history of criminal involvement and are in possession of an illegal country-made pistol and live ammunition, are planning to travel through Azad Nagar to meet someone.

"Acting on the inputs, a trap was laid and Sultan and Sanjay were apprehended. On frisking, one country-made pistol along with two cartridges were recovered from Sultan and three cartridges were recovered from Sanjay," said Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime).

