Two women arrested in Delhi for robbing youth

New Delhi, July 2 Two women have been arrested for robbing a young passenger in Delhi’s Kamla Nagar area, said police on Wednesday.

The two were accused of robbing the man of Rs 10,000 after thrashing him with the help of their male accomplice.

According to a press release of the Delhi Police, the incident was reported on June 30 when information about a robbery of Rs 10,000 was reported at the Kamla Market police station.

The complainant stated that he was en route to his hometown when an unknown male person befriended and lured him. The man dropped him at G.B. Road, where two women assaulted him and robbed him.

“Based on his statement, an FIR was registered vide FIR No. 227/2025, dated 30.06.2025, under Sections 309(4)/3(5) BNS at PS Kamla Market”, the police release said.

Seeing the gravity and seriousness of the matter, a dedicated team was constituted under the supervision of SHO Kamla Market and overall supervision of ACP/Kamla Market. The team developed local intelligence and conducted focused inquiries in the area.

Based on technical and manual inputs, the team successfully located and apprehended two women involved in the robbery. On further interrogation, both women confessed to the offence.

The team also managed to recover the entire stolen property from their possession.

Further efforts are ongoing to identify and trace the male accomplice who initially lured the victim to the crime location.

The police are also probing their involvement in other similar cases.

The two have been identified as Roma and Sakeena. Roma is a resident of the G.B. Road, Ajmeri Gate, Delhi and is aged 58 years. Sakeena also lives in the G.B. Road area and is 38 years old.

Of the two, Roma has been found to be involved in other criminal cases. She has eight criminal cases registered against her at the Kamal Market police station. These include cases of murder, kidnapping and under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITP Act).

