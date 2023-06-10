Two women die in Bhopal after portion of pond caves in

Bhopal, June 10 At least two women were reported killed after a portion of a pond they were working at caved in in Bhopal. Two other women, who were also stuck at the same spot have been rescued.

The incident occurred in Balrampur village located at the border of Bhopal and Raisen district on Saturday. A team of SDRF reached the spot and the officials of district administration began investigation the matter.

The deceased are identified as Firoja Bi (35) and Pinki Adivasi (16), both residents of Balrampur. As per the reports, the women had removed around 7-8 feed deep soil. Two women (those died) were inside and digging, while other were upside. All of sudden, the upper portion caved in.

