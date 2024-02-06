Two women Maoists surrender in Odisha's Boudh

Bhubaneswar, Feb 6 Two hardcore women Maoist cadres of the banned CPI-Maoist surrendered before police in Odisha's Boudh district on Tuesday, police said.

The surrendered militants were identified as Manisha Thati, 21, member of 8th company and Champa Koram alias Sajanti, 22, member of Mahanadi Area Committee of Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division of the CPI-Maoist.

Both the surrendered Maoist cadres who hail from Chhattisgarh surrendered before Inspector General of Police, Southern Range, Jay Narayan Pankaj.

"Their task was to reactivate the North-South corridor from Jharkhand to Chhattisgarh through south-central Odisha. They were working in the CPI-Maoist organisation since 2018 and were involved in several violent incidents both in Chhattisgarh and Odisha. They have surrendered to live a normal life," an official source said.

The surrendered ultras have reportedly told police that they were disturbed and frustrated by the continuous unethical activities in Maoist organisation like sexual harassment of female cadre, extortion of funds through intimidation, induction of young boys and girls in the organisation by false promise and propaganda, encouraging cannabis cultivation and trade, and unruly behaviour of senior leaders towards lower ranks cadre.

They also alleged that around 10 to 12 Chhattisgarh cadre militants have fled away from the camp in the last two months.

They were assured all possible assistance under the rehabilitation scheme of the state government.

