Two workers die of asphyxiation after falling into sewage treatment chamber in Pune

Two workers died of suffocation after they fell into a sewage treatment chamber on the premises of a manufacturing firm in the Ranjangaon industrial area in the Pune district of Maharashtra, a police official said on Saturday.

The official said that the deceased were employees of a housekeeping firm.

"While trying to insert a suction hose pipe into the chamber, one of them slipped into the 10- to 15-feet deep chamber and in a bid to save him the second worker also lost control and fell into the chamber," a police officer said.

Police are in the process of registering an FIR and investigating the incident further.

( With inputs from ANI )

