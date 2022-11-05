Two workers die of asphyxiation after falling into sewage treatment chamber in Pune
By ANI | Published: November 5, 2022 11:14 PM 2022-11-05T23:14:38+5:30 2022-11-05T23:20:07+5:30
Two workers died of suffocation after they fell into a sewage treatment chamber on the premises of a manufacturing firm in the Ranjangaon industrial area in the Pune district of Maharashtra, a police official said on Saturday.
The official said that the deceased were employees of a housekeeping firm.
"While trying to insert a suction hose pipe into the chamber, one of them slipped into the 10- to 15-feet deep chamber and in a bid to save him the second worker also lost control and fell into the chamber," a police officer said.
Police are in the process of registering an FIR and investigating the incident further.
