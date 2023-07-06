UCC is not a new issue', linked with idea of 'Hindu Rashtra': Nobel laureate Amartya Sen

Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], July 6 : Nobel laureate Amartya Sen on Wednesday reacted on the issue of the Uniform Civil Code and said that UCC is not a new thing linking it with advancing the idea of 'Hindu Rashtra'.

Talking to the reporters, Sen said, "There is a difference in the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). It certainly has something to do with advancing the idea of 'Hindu Rashtra'. We have been with UCC for thousands of years, this is not a new thing."

The UCC refers to a common set of laws on marriage, divorce and inheritance that would be applicable to all Indian citizens irrespective of religion, tribe or other local customs.

Earlier, Visva Bharati students went to Pratichi's house and met Professor Sen Amartya Sen expressed concern over the present condition of Visva Bharati.

Nobel laureate economist also said that there can be differences in following rules and regulations but we all need to unite.

He said, "There are differences among us. There are differences of religion, rules and regulations. We need to remove those differences and be united. I read in the newspaper that there should not be any more delay in implementing the Uniform Civil Code. No idea from where such a nonsense concept has come".

He also said, "We have been with the Uniform Civil Code for thousands of years. Now it can be said that there is a step towards the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code. We have to think who benefits from its implementation.

Reacting to the links of UCC with the idea of Hindu Rashtra, Sen said that Hinduism is being misused.

"Uniform Civil Code is linked with the idea of Hindu Rashtra. But Hindu Rashtra is not the only way for progress, Hinduism is being misused," said the Bharat Ratna awardee.

The concept of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been a topic of discussion for the past four years, and it has once again come into focus following Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his recent public address in Madhya Pradesh batted for the uniform law.

PM Modi said that the country cannot run on two laws and that Uniform Civil Code was part of the Constitution.

"Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics," PM Modi had said.

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal to formulate and implement personal laws which will apply uniformly to all citizens regardless of their religion, gender, and sexual orientation.

The code comes under Article 44 of the Constitution, which stipulates that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India.

In the BJP's 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, the party had promised the implementation of UCC if it came to power.

