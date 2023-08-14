Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat trial run successful

Jaipur, August 14 The trial run of Rajasthan's third Vande Bharat train between Udaipur and Jaipur has been successfully conducted.

During the trial run on Sunday, the train covered a distance of 400 km in six hours 40 minutes at a speed of 110 km/h.

During the return journey, it left Jaipur at around 4.30 p.m., about 30 minutes behind schedule, but reached platform number 5 of Udaipur's city station at 9.56 p.m., four minutes ahead of schedule.

According to railway sources, herds of cattle came in front of the train at many places throughout the journey.

Due to this, the speed of the train was slowed down several times.

Sources said that the operational schedule of the train has not been released yet.

In such a situation, its fare was also not announced.

Its schedule will be issued by the Railway Board on the green signal of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

There is a plan to run it six days a week except Sunday.

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, this semi-high speed train has eight coaches and 530 seats.

