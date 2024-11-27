Udaipur Royal Family Clash: Administration Issues Prohibitory Orders, Bans Gatherings of Five or More People

Udaipur District Magistrate Arvind Poswal imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) within a 500-meter radius of Jagdish Chowk on Tuesday. The decision followed a clash on Monday night involving two families from Udaipur's erstwhile royal lineage.

The directive prohibits gatherings of five or more people and bans the display of weapons in the area until further notice. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, a prominent figure from Udaipur’s royal lineage, described the incident as "unfortunate" and expressed confidence that authorities would deliver justice aligned with the truth.

"What happened was unfortunate. We hope that the administration and the government will stand with truth and serve justice. We can always approach the court. It is not right to take law into your own hands and consider yourself above the law. We faced a similar situation 40 years ago. We will reply in terms of law to their illegal approach. Their claims are false and the temple inside the city palace is open for all, given that they arrive responsibly," he said.

Udaipur Royal Family Clash Outside City Palace

A clash erupted on Monday night between two factions of Udaipur's royal family, leading to stone pelting outside the City Palace. BJP MLA and 77th Maharana of Mewar, Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, and his supporters camped outside after being denied entry into the palace. The standoff involved Vishvaraj Singh, his cousin Dr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, and their uncle Arvind Singh Mewar. Tensions escalated as Vishvaraj Singh's supporters attempted to force entry, prompting retaliation from those inside the palace.