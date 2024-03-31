Uddhav Thackeray Slams BJP at Loktantra Bachao Rally, Says 'It's time for one party and one person's govt to go' (Watch Video)

Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray addressing public at Maha Rally at the Ramlila Maidan organized by INDIA bloc to protest against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrest. During the address Uddhav Thackeray stated that It is time that one party and one person's government have to go.

Former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray says, "Now, their (BJP's) dream is of crossing 400 (seats)... It is time that one party and one person's government have to go... We are not here for the election campaign; we are here to protect democracy... BJP washed the people who they once alleged of corruption. They washed them in a washing machine and made them clean. How can a party full of corrupts run the government?... The BJP is calling this rally, a rally of thugs..."

Country is moving towards dictatorship.



On Kejriwal's Arrest Thackeray said, "Few days ago, there was an apprehension if our country is moving towards dictatorship, but now it is not an apprehension, it is reality. If the BJP government thinks that people will be afraid with the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren, then they have not recognised their countrymen. The people of India are not meant to afraid; they know how to fight."