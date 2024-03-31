‘BJP Is Being Shamed Across the World’: Akhilesh Yadav Comments on Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest

Samajwadi Party Leader Akhilesh Yadav arrived in Delhi to participate in Mega rally organized by INDIA bloc, He attacked BJP saying that they are being ashamed by all over the world for arresting Delhi's sitting CM Arvind Kejriwal. While talking about the electoral bond scam he said that no one in universe would have told as many lies as BJP did. The main concern of BJP is going out of power, he added.

Regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Meerut set for today and the opposition's rally in Delhi, the SP leader asserted it as an indicator of the shifting power dynamics." It is a new invention that ED, CBI and IT are deployed, and donation is raised. No one in the universe has lied as much as the BJP. The BJP is being shamed all over the world after Arvind Kejriwal's arrest,” he said. Opposition leaders arrived at Ramlila Maidan for a rally organized by INDIA bloc leaders. This event was announced after Kejriwal's arrest and allegations of agency misuse by the BJP-led central government. Key figures like Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, and Tejashwi Yadav are expected to participate in the rally before the Lok Sabha elections.

#WATCH | Delhi: Upon reaching Delhi to attend the INDIA Alliance Maha Rally at the Ramlila Maidan, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "BJP's concern is that it is going (from power)... It is a new invention that ED, CBI and IT are deployed and donation is raised... No one in the… pic.twitter.com/gr7NSn9Cme — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2024

Meanwhile BJP, has termed the rally an effort to hide corruption. "What is this rally? It is nothing but 'Bhrashtachar bachao andolan' whose slogan can be 'karenge hum bhrashtachar, kahenge isko shishtachar, when karvai (probe) takes place, hum chilayenge atyachar, atyachar'," BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla told ANI on Saturday.

“Arvind Kejriwal used to say that he would put Lalu Yadav, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi in jail because they have done 'bhrashtachar' and today, when Kejriwal is in jail, the courts are not giving him relief, so he is taking the support of the same Lalu Prasad Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, and Rahul Gandhi, and he's asking why he is put in jail.”