UG admission: Cut-off to be based on CUET marks, not Class 12

New Delhi, Aug 2 The second phase of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) examination that has to be cleared by the candidates to seek admission to under-graduate (UG) courses in colleges is scheduled to begin from August 4.

This year it has been made mandatory to clear the CUET exam for seeking admission in colleges affiliated to central universities.

All central universities such as Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Banaras Hindu University have been included in this programme.

Let's discuss a bit in details on how and why this exam is considered crucial to get admission in colleges.

Like earlier, this time also, the merit list will be prepared by different universities and their respective colleges. However, the only difference this time is that the merit list will be made on the basis of marks obtained in CUET exam, and not on the basis of Class 12 exam marks.

A separate cut-off will be released by all 44 central universities in the country accepting CUET scores. Students who have appeared in this examination for admission in any particular university will get admission on the basis of cut-off issued by that university and its colleges.

This cut-off will be made on the basis of marks secured in CUET.

Prof. Hansraj Suman of Delhi University said that the information about the marks secured by the students in CUET will be given to the university by the National Testing Agency.

On the basis of these marks, the merit list of the students with highest marks will be prepared. Different colleges of Delhi University will prepare the cut-off list like before.

After this process, Delhi University will release the cut-off list. Similarly, other central universities of the country will also proceed with the admission process.

The UGC has clarified that the CUET exam is being conducted for undergraduate courses in colleges on the basis of Class 12 syllabus only. No questions will be asked in the entrance test for admission in colleges based on the syllabus of any other class.

According to UGC President M. Jagadesh Kumar, only Class 12 syllabus is valid for the CUET.

The Union Ministry of Education, with the help of UGC, has also encouraged private universities to be a part of the CUET.

Institutions like Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai and Gurukul Kangri, Haridwar have shown interest in being a part of CUET in the meeting with UGC.

The UGC has appealed to all state governments and private universities to adopt the CUET for admitting students.

It has asked private educational institutions to try to implement CUET in undergraduate programmes from the 2022-23 academic session.

The decision of the UGC taken on CUET is applicable to all 44 central universities in the country.

As per the decision taken by the UGC, all the central universities in the country will have to conduct the CUET for admission to the undergraduate courses.

