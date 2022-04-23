UGC & AICTE advises students not to travel Pakistan for pursuing higher education

April 23, 2022

The University Grants Commission & All India Council for Technical Education on Saturday advised students not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing higher education.

Any Indian national or Overseas Citizen of India who intends to take admission to any degree college of Pakistan shall not be eligible for seeking employment in India on the basis of such educational qualifications acquired in Pakistan, said the notice. 

However, migrants and their children who have acquired higher education degree in Pakistan and have been awarded citizenship by India would be eligible for seeking employment in India after obtaining Security Clearance from M.H.A.

