UGC Discontinues MPhil Degree, Students Asked Not To Take Admissions

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has discontinued the Master of Philosophy (MPhil) degree, according to an official notice dated December 26. The MPhil program, a two-year postgraduate academic research course that traditionally serves as provisional enrollment for a Ph.D. program, will no longer hold official recognition. The UGC issued this notice in response to certain universities inviting applications for the MPhil course despite its discontinuation.

The UGC's official notice stated, "It has come to the notice of the UGC that a few Universities are inviting fresh applications for M.Phil. (Master of Philosophy) program. In this regard, it is to bring to notice that the M.Phil. degree is not a recognized degree."

UGC Letter regarding the discontinuation of M.Phil Degree as per clause 14 of University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2022



The university's authorities are requested to take immediate steps to stop admissions to… pic.twitter.com/v6Gxf9kZnk — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) December 27, 2023

MPhil courses spanned various disciplines, including Arts and Humanities, Science, Management, Psychology, and Commerce. The decision to discontinue the MPhil program aligns with Regulation No. 14 of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulations 2022, explicitly prohibiting Higher Educational Institutions from offering M.Phil. programs.

The UGC has instructed universities not to admit students to the MPhil course for the academic year 2023-24. Additionally, students are strongly advised against seeking admissions to the MPhil program. This move is consistent with the objectives outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Universities are urgently called upon to take immediate measures to suspend admissions to the M.Phil. program for the specified academic year.

Quoting the UGC, "The University authorities, therefore, are requested to take immediate steps to stop admissions to M.Phil. program for the 2023-24 academic year. Further, students are advised not to take admission in M.Phil. Program."