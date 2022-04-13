UGC frames guidelines for pursuing two academic programmes simultaneously

University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday wrote to Vice-Chancellors of all universities and principals of all colleges and institutions informing them of their recently framed guidelines for pursuing two academic programmes simultaneously, and requesting for implementation of the same.

In the letter, the UGC said that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 states that pedagogy must evolve to make education more experiential, holistic, integrated, inquiry-driven, discovery-oriented, learner-centred, discussion-based, flexible, and, of course, enjoyable.

"The policy envisions imaginative and flexible curricular structures to enable creative combinationsof disciplines for study, that would offer multiple entries and exit points, thus, removingthe currently prevalent rigid boundaries and creating new possibilities for life-long learning and centrally involve critical and interdisciplinary thinking," said UGC.

UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain, in the letter, further informed the VCs of the universities that with the rapid increase in demand for higher education and limited availability of seats in regular stream, several Higher Education Institutions (HEIS) have started a number of programmes in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode to meet the aspirations of students.

"It has also led to the emergence of online education programmes which a student can pursue within the comforts of her / his home. The issue of allowing the students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously has been examined by the Commission keeping in view the provisions envisaged in the National Education Policy - NEP 2020 which emphasizes the need to facilitate multiple pathways to learning involving both formal and non-formal education modes" Jain said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor