UGC seeks detailed report on GD Goenka varsity tensions

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday asked the GD Goenka University to take appropriate action on the issue relating to tensions between Nigerian and local students.

UGC has also asked the university to ensure that such incidents are avoided in future

"It has come to the notice of the UGC through media that there were clashes between Nigerian and local students, on the campus of the university, which is causing tension among the students," read the official e-mail from the UGC.

The UGC in its e-mail to the University officials wrote, "You are requested to urgently take appropriate action on the issue and send a detailed report to the commission".

The matter pertains to October 17, when a group of Nigerian students and another group of local students filed cross FIRs after both levelled allegations of being assaulted by the other.

Both groups were booked under sections of 'voluntarily causing hurt' and 'criminal intimidation'.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

