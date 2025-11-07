UK delegation discusses gender justice, drafting with Legislative Secretary

New Delhi, Nov 7 A delegation from the UK Ministry of Justice discussed gender justice and ease of living initiatives with the Indian Secretary, Legislative Department, as part of an initiative to enhance bilateral cooperation, an official said on Friday.

During the meeting, Rajiv Mani, Secretary, Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice, engaged in a comprehensive discussion with the visitors on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of Law and Justice, said the official in a statement.

The comprehensive discussions, held on Thursday, covered a wide range of subjects including repealing of obsolete laws, the tribunal system, ease of living initiatives, gender justice and training programmes for officers of both countries in the area of legislative drafting.

Both sides also discussed the operational aspects of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries, said the statement.

The meeting reflected the shared commitment of India and the UK to strengthen mutual collaboration in the field of law and justice, it said.

The UK delegation included officials from the British High Commission. The delegation from the UK Ministry of Justice comprised David Meyer, Head of International Programmes, Christina Soper, Head of International Rule of Law, Paul Scott, Legal Services Senior Policy Advisor and Barbora Cindarova, International Engagement Senior Policy Advisor, MoJ.

Earlier this week, Professor Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India, and Dr David Warren Smith, the National Technology Adviser to the UK, unveiled the pilot version of the India-United Kingdom Science and Technology Partnership (IN-UK-STP) dashboard.

The pilot version of the IN-UK-STP dashboard, jointly developed by the Office of PSA and the British High Commission, covers 143 bilateral projects jointly supported and implemented by various stakeholders from India and the UK, from 2018 onwards.

The dashboard maps the projects in terms of funding value, implementing partners and funding agencies from both sides, according to the Office of Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India.

