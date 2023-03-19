U'khand CM Dhami offers prayers at the Khatu Shyam in Tanakpur

Tanakpur (Uttarakhand) [India], March 19 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday offered prayers at the Khatu Shyam temple established near Sharda Chungi in Tanakpur and wished God for peace and happiness in the state.

After worshiping, a bus of the Transport Corporation was flagged off by the Chief Minister and Minister in charge of Champawat District, Rekha Arya, for Khatu Shyam.

CM Dhami said, "Today is a very happy day for the people of Tanakpur, Banbasa and Khatima, and other cities. Now the people of Tanakpur Banbasa and Khatima have got the facility to visit Khatu Shyam directly from Tanakpur."

On this occasion, the Regional Manager of Transport Corporation Pawan Mehra said, "On the first day, 36 passengers are traveling in the bus, and the seating capacity of the bus is 52. This bus will leave Tanakpur at 5:00 pm and reach Khatu Shyam at 10:00 am and will leave Khatu Shyam at 6:00 pm and reach Tanakpur at 10:00 am."

CM Dhami also participated in the first International Veterinary and Ayurveda Seminar orgzed at the auditorium of Uttarakhand Ayurved University, Rishikul on Sunday.

Addressing the program, CM said that India has been a major country since Vedic times to implement traditional knowledge in the field of livestock health through Ayurveda.

He said that the fifth Veda that is Ayurveda gives the message of "Sarve Santu Niramaya" (may all be happy and free from illness) which is an integral part of our rich ancient heritage.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his "Panchpraan" development strategy has laid emphasis on saving this rich ancient heritage and traditional knowledge to achieve the country's development goal.

The Chief Minister said "Ayurveda is not only a medical method but also a way of leading an ideal life. It does not only cure diseases, but by adopting Ayurveda, we can prevent our bodies from getting sick."

He said that livestock is the great strength of our country, saving is our main duty and by using Ayurveda along with human resources, we can keep our livestock free from diseases.

He said, "Ayurvedic veterinary medicine is using herbal resources available in the state for disease prevention and disease control of mals."

