U'khand CM orders removal of encroachment from government land

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 22 : Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday directed the officials to immediately remove the encroachment across the state from the government land, the officials said.

While chairing a meeting regarding the removal of encroachment from the state government land at the secretariat today, Dhami said that in relation to the removal of encroachment from government land, a mandate should be issued at the government level today itself.

"The District Magistrate should conduct an on-site inspection of enemy properties and those enemy properties which have not been taken under control by the district administration should be taken under them," he said.

Dhami further asked all the district magistrates to take necessary action after quickly identifying the remaining enemy properties of their districts.

"The proposal should also be sent to the government soon, whether public projects can be made in the enemy properties which have been taken under the control of the district administration," Uttarakhand CM said.

The Chief Minister also ordered the Home Department that along with outsiders, regular verification of tenants should also be done, and strict action should be taken against those who are negligent in this work.

"To remove the encroachment, all the departments should work in coordination and cooperate with each other," he added.

The Chief Minister instructed all the district magistrates to ensure that in the new plotting in the districts, all action is taken according to the rules, if there is any complaint anywhere, then strict action should be taken against the concerned officials.

The Chief Minister directed that all government land will have its own unique number and all departments will maintain a register of their government property.

"It will have a digital inventory. Satellite pictures of government land will also be taken from time to time. Arrangements should be made for technical training of local youth through the skill development department. Necessary funds should also be arranged for this and a government order should be issued for this soon," Dhami said.

