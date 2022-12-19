U'khand SI recruitment scam: Vigilance seeks list of 340 sub-inspectors recruited in 2015

The Vigilance Department in Uttarakhand probing a sub-inspector recruitment scam case, has sought lists from districts of all directly recruited SIs in 2015, officials said.

Information has been sought about the names, addresses, and other details of these sub-inspectors posted in all the districts.

State Vigilance Director Amit Sinha toldthat in 2015, a total of 340 sub-inspectors were recruited.

Vigilance is trying to find out how many people have become sub-inspectors in Uttarakhand Police by rigging the system at the time, Sinha said on Sunday.

Amit Sinha added that Vigilance had registered a case against 12 accused on October 8. Many of them have also been questioned.

More details awaited .

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor