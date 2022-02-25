Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Uttarakhand CM speaks on Ukraine crises, says We're in touch with MEA & high officials

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke on the Ukraine-Russia conflict, he said "We're in touch with MEA & high officials to see that all students/people are brought back. We have appointed a Nodal Officer, toll-free number issued. I spoke with some students & their parents y'day. Our Govt will provide all possible help."

Friday morning Russia again attacked Ukraine, and Ukraine's President furiously slammed countries' allies for not supporting them two times in a row. He said "This morning, we are defending our country alone. Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance,"

"Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved" he added.