Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Uttarakhand CM speaks on Ukraine crises, says We're in touch with MEA & high officials
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 25, 2022 01:05 PM2022-02-25T13:05:57+5:302022-02-25T13:06:14+5:30
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke on the Ukraine-Russia conflict, he said "We're in touch with MEA & high ...
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke on the Ukraine-Russia conflict, he said "We're in touch with MEA & high officials to see that all students/people are brought back. We have appointed a Nodal Officer, toll-free number issued. I spoke with some students & their parents y'day. Our Govt will provide all possible help."
Friday morning Russia again attacked Ukraine, and Ukraine's President furiously slammed countries' allies for not supporting them two times in a row. He said "This morning, we are defending our country alone. Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance,"
"Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved" he added.Open in app