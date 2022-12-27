Ukrainian man found dead in Varanasi

Varanasi, Dec 27 A Ukraine national was found hanging at a guesthouse room in Narad Ghat locality of Varanasi's Bhelupur police station area.

No suicide note was found in the room.

The police sent the body for post mortem and the Ukraine embassy has been informed about the case.

According to local people he interacted with, he was in depression after losing many family members in the Russia-Ukraine war.

He would talk about 'Moksha' after death in Kashi.

The 50-year-old Ukrainian, Costiatyn Beliaiev, had been staying at Munna Guesthouse at Narad Ghat since November 29.

According to the guesthouse operator, he was to go to Sasaram (Bihar) on Sunday, but he did not open his doors for long.

When the doors were opened forcibly, he was found hanging from the ceiling rod.

The police reached there after getting information and sent the body for post mortem.

Bhelupur SHO, Ramakant Dubey said that the matter is being investigated.

According to locals, he was staying in Varanasi along with his Russian girlfriend, who is currently on a visit to Tamil Nadu and had also joined Juna Akhara early this month.

However, police did not confirm about his Russian girlfriend and his association with the Juna Akhara.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor