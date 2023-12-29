ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Signs Peace Accord With Centre, Assam Govt

The pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) signed a significant tripartite Memorandum of Settlement pact with the Centre and the Assam government on Friday. The agreement was formalized in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The 29-member delegation, consisting of 16 ULFA members and 13 from civil society, inked the pact, marking a crucial development.

This agreement gains prominence as the banned ULFA-Independent was the primary insurgent group in the state before the ULFA pro-talks faction reached this understanding with the Centre and the Assam government. The ULFA, originally formed in April 1979 in response to protests against undocumented immigrants from Bangladesh, had split into two factions in February 2011. The faction led by Arabinda Rajkhowa renounced violence and engaged in unconditional talks with the government, while Paresh Baruah, heading the other ULFA-Independent faction, remained opposed to negotiations.

Speaking at the event, Amit Shah described the peace accord "a new start of a period of peace" for the whole Northeast especially Assam. "I want to assure ULFA representatives that the faith you have kept in Govt of India, from the side of Ministry of Home Affairs, a programme will be made in a time-bound manner to fulfill everything, without you asking for it. Under MHA, a committee will be formed, which will work with the Assam govt to fullfill this agreement," Shah added.

Shah further said that the insurgency is on the verge of its extinction in the Northeast region of India and the withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special) Powers Act (AFSPA) from many parts of Assam and other Northeast states is a proof of it.

The Home Minister assured that all reasonable demands by ULFA will be fulfilled. ULFA as an organisation will be disbanded, he added.

ULFA the oldest insurgent group of Assam agreed to abjure the path of violence. Speaking on the signing of a memorandum of settlement with ULFA.

The pro-talks faction's key demands revolve around constitutional and political reforms aimed at safeguarding the identity and resources of Assam's indigenous people, including their right to land. The Union government had presented a draft agreement to the faction in April, initiating a series of talks that continued after the delegation arrived in Delhi on December 26, culminating in the signing of the pact. Previous discussions between the two parties were held in Delhi in August.

Notably, the Union government has previously reached peace agreements with rebel groups such as Bodo, Dimasa, Karbi, and Adivasi outfits in Assam over the past three years, contributing to the region's stability.