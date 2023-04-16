Unexploded bomb from 1999 Kargil War kills teenager, injures two others in Ladakh

Kargil (Ladakh) [India], April 16 : One teenager was killed and two others were injured after an unexploded bomb from the 1999 Kargil war exploded near the Astro football ground at Kurbathang in Ladakh, said the police on Sunday.

The three boys, identified as Ali Naqi, Muntazir Mehdi, and Baqir, were all residents of Kharzong, Pashkum.

"The boys were on their way to the football ground near which they stumbled upon the bomb. The explosion caused serious injuries to Ali Naqi and Muntazir Mehdi, who were immediately rushed to the New District Hospital at Kurbathang for medical treatment. Unfortunately, Baqir succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead during treatment", Pashkum Councillor Kacho Mohammed Feroz said.

The Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Ladakh, BD Mishra said that one of the injured children is out of danger and the other child might possibly survive.

He also added that Rs 4 lakh will be given to the family of the deceased child and Rs one lakh will be given to the injured.

"I am deeply saddened by the incident. It is unfortunate that one child died and two others were badly injured. The injured child is out of danger, and the other child might survive", LG Mishra told .

LG further said, "We will be giving Rs 4 lakh to the family of the deceased child & Rs 1 lakh to the injured child. We are starting the operation to remove dangerous ammunition in a limited time duration in the blind areas of Kargil & other places."

Reportedly, the incident has raised concerns over the safety and security of the people living in the area, especially children who often play in open fields and grounds.

The authorities have been urged to take immediate measures to clear the area of any unexploded bombs and ensure the safety of the residents, said the police sources.

