"Unfortunate": Minister Jitendra Singh on Ramban fire

Delhi [India], May 4 : Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Thursday termed the fire incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district as unfortunate in which two persons died and five others were left injured.

Taking to Twitter, Jitendra Singh wrote,"Learnt about unfortunate fire incident at a hotel in Sanasar area of district #Ramban, in which two persons died and 5 injured".

He further wrote that he is in touch with DC, Mussarat Islam. "All possible help being provided to the injured who are being shifted out for better medical care. Further assistance also be provided as required. My condolences with the bereaved families."

Two persons were charred to death while five others were injured after a fire broke out at a hotel in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Thursday morning, officials said.

According to police, the incident took place in Hotel Maa Shanti in Sanasar tourist place. The fire went out of control and later spread fast engulfing the entire area.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The injured people were immediately rushed to the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban has ordered a magisterial inquiry headed by ADC Ramban.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor