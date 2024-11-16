Unfortunate tragedy, govt will ensure strict action in Jhansi fire incident: R.P. Singh

New Delhi, Nov 16 Reacting to the tragic fire incident at a Jhansi hospital in Uttar Pradesh in which 10 newborn babies died and 16 are stated to be critical, BJP National Spokesperson R.P. Singh described the event as "an unfortunate tragedy," and said that strict action would be taken against those found responsible for the incident.

He expressed condolences for the families of those who lost their newborn babies in the incident and stated, "Our thoughts are with the bereaved families. The Uttar Pradesh government has been proactive in addressing the situation. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has visited the site and is closely monitoring the situation."

While talking to IANS, the BJP leader emphasised the government's priorities, saying, "Our first priority is to ensure that the injured newborns receive proper treatment. Alongside this, a thorough investigation will be conducted, and strict action will be taken against those found responsible for this incident."

Speaking on another issue, he expressed concern about the presence of Rohingyas in the national Capital.

R.P. Singh stated, "Reports suggest that over 1,100 Rohingyas are living in different parts of Delhi, especially around areas like Kalindi Kunj and other dense neighbourhoods where they have established hideouts."

He added, "Investigations into their activities are necessary as Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and traders' organisations have complained about criminal activities in areas where they reside. However, some, especially the Aam Aadmi Party, seem uncomfortable with this scrutiny as they treat these individuals as their vote bank.

Commenting on the alarming pollution levels in Delhi, R.P. Singh accused the state government of inaction, stating, "The Delhi government has been sleeping for the past 10 years. Today, the situation has become so dire that doctors are advising pregnant women to leave the city, warning that staying in Delhi could harm their unborn children due to pollution."

He highlighted traffic as the primary contributor to pollution, accounting for 41 per cent, followed by dust pollution. "The government has failed miserably in addressing this crisis. Delhi requires approximately 15,000 buses, but currently, there are only 7,200, of which 1,900 were provided by the central government," he remarked.

