UNI employee found dead at Delhi house, suicide suspected

New Delhi, June 2 A 40-year-old employee of multilingual news service United News of India (UNI) was found dead at his residence in the Uttam Nagar area of the national capital, an official said on Thursday.

According to the official, an information was received at the Bindapur police station on Wednesday afternoon regarding the man, identified as Umesh Dhar Dwivedi, committing suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house.

The official told that prima facie it looks like a case of suicide as a 'suicide note' has also been recovered from the spot. However, the official did not reveal the content of the final note.

"The body has been sent for autopsy," he said.

Dwivedi is survived by his wife and two children, a boy and a girl.

Incidentally, this is the second case of suicide by a UNI employee in the last four months.

On February 13, senior photojournalist and chief of UNI's Chennai bureau, T. Kumar (56), died by suicide. His body was found inside UNI's Chennai office.

It was learnt that Kumar was in the process of arranging his daughter's marriage, but was facing financial problems owing to long-pending salaries.

