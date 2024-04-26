Unidentified persons booked after video clip of money distribution in UP rally goes viral

Kaushambi (UP), April 26 A case has been registered against unidentified persons on the basis of a viral video in which some people can be seen counting and distributing money, purportedly for the rally of a prominent political leader, in UP's Kaushambi district, police said on Friday.

Circle Officer Chail, Manoj Raghuvanshi said the police have been instructed to take strict legal action as soon as possible.

The case has been registered under Sections 171B/171H of the IPC and 123(1) of the Representation of People Act. 1951 under crime number 124/24.

The video clip reportedly is of Muratganj where a political party held a rally on Friday.

